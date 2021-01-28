Jared Whitaker

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Fluid Business Solutions

Jared Whitaker is a CEO and non-executive director. He is the CEO of Fluid Business Solutions, a SaaS provider of the award-winning PPM solution Fluid.work. He also serves on the board of an educational trust of academies for pupils with learning and mental disabilities.

https://web.fluid.work/

Project Management

Why Do We Keep Advocating 'Smart' Work While Asking Employees to Work Harder?

With such extraordinary innovation possible with tech, do we need to entirely reimagine the world of work for the new digital age?

