Jason Downing is a Vice Chairman of Deloitte LLP and the US Deloitte Private leader, where he oversees the strategic direction of Deloitte’s portfolio of services to private company and mid-market clients. He most recently served as managing partner of Deloitte LLP in the North Texas marketplace and remains active with several North Texas clients and community leadership roles. Jason holds a BBA in Accounting from Stephen F. Austin State University and is a Chairman of the Board for United Way of Metropolitan Dallas.
Growth Strategies
How Technology is Helping Drive Private and Middle Market Company Growth
Firms are embracing analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies as tools to fuel development
global economy
Meet the Real Drivers of the Economy
The growth of mid-sized and privately held companies has persisted despite the stock market turmoil, rising interest rates, falling oil prices