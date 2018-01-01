Jason Johnson

Jason Johnson is the CEO and co-founder of August, the home automation company behind the August Smart Lock, based in San Francisco. Jason is also a managing partner of startup incubator Founders Den and the chairman of the Internet of Things Consortium. Prior to August, he co-founded mobile security software company AirCover (acquired by M Dream, HK:8100) and ebook software startup BookShout!. He also previously served as vice president of Dolby Laboratories, vice president of Global IP Solutions (acquired by Google) and was the co-founder and CEO of InterQuest (acquired by Darwin Networks).

More From Jason Johnson

Ask Entrepreneur

Our expert explains what factors should go into your decision.
Innovation

The products of rival firms can prompt and motivate a company to differentiate its offerings and invent new solutions.
4 min read
Starting a Business

Having a strong network of creative individuals and partners leads to a good foundation for your venture.
4 min read
