Jason Jordan is a partner at Vantage Point Performance, a sales-management training and development firm, and co-author of Cracking the Sales Management Code (McGraw-Hill, 2012). Jordan also teaches sales and sales management at the University of Virginia’s Darden Graduate School of Business.
Ready for Anything
The Death of the One-Size-Fits-All Sales Process
A big reason half of salespeople don't hit their goals is that they are doing exactly what they were trained to do.
Ready for Anything
Seriously, Here Is an Investment in Your Sales Team With 30,000 Percent ROI.
Training that brings your least performing sales manager up to the level of your top people has a huge return.
Books
4 Great Summer Books for Sales Executives
Stretch out on the beach, glob on the suntan lotion and resume your sales education.
Ready for Anything
Are Your Superstar Sellers Disguising Bad Management?
Frontline managers have to make average performers better and not simply coast on what their top person's results.
Ready for Anything
4 Ways Entrepreneurs Are Getting Customer Relationship Management All Wrong
The focus shouldn't be on improving CRM technology. It should be on revolutionizing the sales force's ability to use the data it provides.
Ready for Anything
3 Best Practices of All-Star Sales Forces (Infographic)
Research shows that effective pipeline strategies may boost revenue as much as 18 percent.
Ready for Anything
Why Your Sales Forecast Is Disconnected From Reality
The forecast methodology used by most companies only works for some companies. Happily, simpler methods matched to your sales process are more reliable.
Ready for Anything
You Can Manage Certain Sales Metrics, Just Not Revenue (Infographic)
Leaders can have a significant impact on the success or failure of their sales force by focusing on achieving specific numbers.