Jason Kulpa

Jason Kulpa

Guest Writer
CEO of UE.co
Jason Kulpa is the CEO of UE.co, a performance-based provider of technology-enabled services, software and customer acquisition solutions.

More From Jason Kulpa

How to Prevent Disengaged Employees From Killing Your Bottom Line
Employee Engagement

How to Prevent Disengaged Employees From Killing Your Bottom Line

Learn to spot the signs of employee disengagement and head it off before it starts seriously costing the company.
6 min read
How to Win in the Biggest Tech Investor Boom Ever
Startup Funding

How to Win in the Biggest Tech Investor Boom Ever

In this period of peak startup funding -- and competition for capital, don't make the pitch mistakes I did. Focus on the team factors investors are looking for.
6 min read
Where to Intern If You Really Want to Be an Entrepreneur
Internships

Where to Intern If You Really Want to Be an Entrepreneur

An internship is a great way to get career experience and find an industry you love.
4 min read
What World Series Fans and Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Cubs Coach Joe Maddon
Workplace Inspiration

What World Series Fans and Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Cubs Coach Joe Maddon

Want to win your own industry's pennant? Coax greatness from your team.
4 min read
How Your Business Can Build Lasting Partnerships With Nonprofits
Partnerships

How Your Business Can Build Lasting Partnerships With Nonprofits

Building a long-term partnership with a nonprofit can be great for your business and the community but a lasting, meaningful alliance can't be bought with a large check.
4 min read
To Help Your Startup Succeed, Invest in Your City
Community

To Help Your Startup Succeed, Invest in Your City

Here are a few tips to help support and strengthen the existing startup space in your community.
4 min read
5 Steps to Getting Your Employees On Board With Stock Options
Compensation and Benefits

5 Steps to Getting Your Employees On Board With Stock Options

When introducing the benefit of stock options, it's important to be transparent with your team to maximize buy-in and trust.
4 min read
To Motivate Employees, Find a Balance Between Job Enrichment and Job Enlargement
Motivation

To Motivate Employees, Find a Balance Between Job Enrichment and Job Enlargement

To enrich the work experience and instill motivation in your employees, implement these practices into your organization.
4 min read
5 Core Lessons for Expanding Your Growing Company
Expansion

5 Core Lessons for Expanding Your Growing Company

While rapid growth is a great problem for an entrepreneur to have, your cramped quarters don't do much for your team dynamic or company culture.
4 min read
4 Questions to Ask Before Doing a National Product Rollout
Expansion

4 Questions to Ask Before Doing a National Product Rollout

A successful national rollout is achievable -- it just requires a little planning.
4 min read
Want to Attract More Loyal Customers? Focus on This Marketing Strategy.
Marketing

Want to Attract More Loyal Customers? Focus on This Marketing Strategy.

This marketing approach is about pitching your brand to those in the audience who are actually listening -- the ones you can bring real value to.
4 min read
To Be a Successful Service Company, Shift Your Focus to Tech
Service Business

To Be a Successful Service Company, Shift Your Focus to Tech

This pivot from service to tech is a strategy more firms are adopting. And those that do will experience a competitive edge.
3 min read
Forget Outsourcing, Startups Should Hire the Best In-House Employees
Hiring Employees

Forget Outsourcing, Startups Should Hire the Best In-House Employees

While outsourcing will always have its place, it should rarely -- if ever -- be front and center for your company.
4 min read
The 5 False Expectations That Could Destroy Big-Brand Partnerships
Partnerships

The 5 False Expectations That Could Destroy Big-Brand Partnerships

On the surface, startups and big-name brands are businesses with a similar overarching goal: to make money. But crack the exterior, and you'll find that's about all they have in common.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.