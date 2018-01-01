Jason Kulpa is the CEO of UE.co, a performance-based provider of technology-enabled services, software and customer acquisition solutions.
Employee Engagement
How to Prevent Disengaged Employees From Killing Your Bottom Line
Learn to spot the signs of employee disengagement and head it off before it starts seriously costing the company.
Startup Funding
How to Win in the Biggest Tech Investor Boom Ever
In this period of peak startup funding -- and competition for capital, don't make the pitch mistakes I did. Focus on the team factors investors are looking for.
Internships
Where to Intern If You Really Want to Be an Entrepreneur
An internship is a great way to get career experience and find an industry you love.
Workplace Inspiration
What World Series Fans and Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Cubs Coach Joe Maddon
Want to win your own industry's pennant? Coax greatness from your team.
Partnerships
How Your Business Can Build Lasting Partnerships With Nonprofits
Building a long-term partnership with a nonprofit can be great for your business and the community but a lasting, meaningful alliance can't be bought with a large check.
Community
To Help Your Startup Succeed, Invest in Your City
Here are a few tips to help support and strengthen the existing startup space in your community.
Compensation and Benefits
5 Steps to Getting Your Employees On Board With Stock Options
When introducing the benefit of stock options, it's important to be transparent with your team to maximize buy-in and trust.
Motivation
To Motivate Employees, Find a Balance Between Job Enrichment and Job Enlargement
To enrich the work experience and instill motivation in your employees, implement these practices into your organization.
Expansion
5 Core Lessons for Expanding Your Growing Company
While rapid growth is a great problem for an entrepreneur to have, your cramped quarters don't do much for your team dynamic or company culture.
Expansion
4 Questions to Ask Before Doing a National Product Rollout
A successful national rollout is achievable -- it just requires a little planning.
Marketing
Want to Attract More Loyal Customers? Focus on This Marketing Strategy.
This marketing approach is about pitching your brand to those in the audience who are actually listening -- the ones you can bring real value to.
Service Business
To Be a Successful Service Company, Shift Your Focus to Tech
This pivot from service to tech is a strategy more firms are adopting. And those that do will experience a competitive edge.
Hiring Employees
Forget Outsourcing, Startups Should Hire the Best In-House Employees
While outsourcing will always have its place, it should rarely -- if ever -- be front and center for your company.
Partnerships
The 5 False Expectations That Could Destroy Big-Brand Partnerships
On the surface, startups and big-name brands are businesses with a similar overarching goal: to make money. But crack the exterior, and you'll find that's about all they have in common.