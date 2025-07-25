Jason Leavy and Samira Cutts

Bio

Jason Leavy – Founder, Prime Performance Labs

Jason Leavy is a former global C-suite executive who has worked with many of the world’s leading brands including Apple, Google, Nike, HSBC, BMW, Marriott International and Unilever.

His international experience saw him live in Dubai for a number of years and he’s overseen teams in markets as diverse as Brazil, India, the United Arab Emirates and Japan.

Leavy trained as an Executive Coach at INSEAD, the French business school, in 2018. He was part of INSEAD’s first ever coaching cohort under the stewardship of Professor Derek Deasy, one of the world’s leading academics in the Executive Coaching space. He is also a member of the Institute of Coaching, which is part of Harvard Medical School.

He is a certified Personal Trainer and a Crossfit C-1 trainer. In the past he has been a national Tae Kwon Do champion and amateur boxer. He learnt many life lessons in the ring.

Samira Cutts, Cognitive Neuroscientist at Prime Performance Labs

Samira Cutts is a cognitive neuroscientist and research clinician with over 23 years in neuroscience and healthcare innovation across the UK and UAE. An expert in advanced neuromodulation technologies and holistic neuro-musculoskeletal care, she is dedicated to enhancing patient outcomes through cutting-edge clinical interventions and high-performance practices.



