Jason Wesbecher

Guest Writer
Executive VP, Sales/Marketing, Corel
Jason Wesbecher is executive VP of sales and marketing at Corel, the provider of ClearSlide, CorelDRAW, MindManager and WinZip. He leads global field operations across sales, retail, OEM, marketing and enablement to support clients and partners using Corel software to transform how teams do work.

More From Jason Wesbecher

This Is Why Your Team Isn't Getting Results Even Though Everyone Is Working Hard
Managing Teams

There are more channels for teams to communicate than ever. So why is nobody on the same page, just like always?
7 min read
How the New Emotional Workplace Affects Hiring, Retention and Culture
Performance Ignited

Now more than ever to recruit top talent and keep your best employees motivated it's imperative to focus on personal relationships .
4 min read
Customer Care Is Your Best Marketing Strategy
Customer Service

Great marketing brings customers to you. But it won't help you keep them.
4 min read
Why 'Smarketing,' or Integrated Sales-and-Marketing Strategy, Is the Future for Small Business
Ready for Anything

Sales and marketing have the same goal, to increase revenue. Isn't it time they worked together?
4 min read
Think Small to Win Customer Loyalty
Customer Loyalty

Behave as if losing a single patron will put you out of business.
4 min read
An Entrepreneur's Guide to Surviving Thanksgiving Dinner
Entrepreneurs

Have a plan for keeping your cool when the people who love you and don't understand what you do or why offer painfully obvious advice.
4 min read
How Waiting Tables Prepared Me to Be a CEO
Lessons

Whether you're serving lunch or pivoting your business, you're paid to deliver results in a chaotic environment where you really don't control much.
5 min read
The 5 Characteristics of Extraordinary Salespeople
Ready for Anything

The best sales reps are loyal control freaks who can endure hearing 'no' as many times as necessary to hear 'yes.'
4 min read
Larry Ellison Is the George Lucas of Tech
Innovation

Like the visionary who brought us the Star Wars trilogy and revolutionized film, Ellison's influence ranges far and is certain to persist.
3 min read
7 Tips for Making a Success of That Crucial First Meeting With a Prospect
Ready for Anything

You put in a lot of work just to be invited to give a presentation. Don't blow your opportunity with little mistakes.
3 min read
To Win More Prospects, Stop Selling and Start Courting
Ready for Anything

Treat every potential client as you would someone who you hope will give you a second date.
4 min read
