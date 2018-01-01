Jason Wesbecher

Managing Teams
This Is Why Your Team Isn't Getting Results Even Though Everyone Is Working Hard
There are more channels for teams to communicate than ever. So why is nobody on the same page, just like always?
Performance Ignited
How the New Emotional Workplace Affects Hiring, Retention and Culture
Now more than ever to recruit top talent and keep your best employees motivated it's imperative to focus on personal relationships .
Customer Service
Customer Care Is Your Best Marketing Strategy
Great marketing brings customers to you. But it won't help you keep them.
Ready for Anything
Why 'Smarketing,' or Integrated Sales-and-Marketing Strategy, Is the Future for Small Business
Sales and marketing have the same goal, to increase revenue. Isn't it time they worked together?
Customer Loyalty
Think Small to Win Customer Loyalty
Behave as if losing a single patron will put you out of business.
Entrepreneurs
An Entrepreneur's Guide to Surviving Thanksgiving Dinner
Have a plan for keeping your cool when the people who love you and don't understand what you do or why offer painfully obvious advice.
Lessons
How Waiting Tables Prepared Me to Be a CEO
Whether you're serving lunch or pivoting your business, you're paid to deliver results in a chaotic environment where you really don't control much.
Ready for Anything
The 5 Characteristics of Extraordinary Salespeople
The best sales reps are loyal control freaks who can endure hearing 'no' as many times as necessary to hear 'yes.'
Innovation
Larry Ellison Is the George Lucas of Tech
Like the visionary who brought us the Star Wars trilogy and revolutionized film, Ellison's influence ranges far and is certain to persist.
Ready for Anything
7 Tips for Making a Success of That Crucial First Meeting With a Prospect
You put in a lot of work just to be invited to give a presentation. Don't blow your opportunity with little mistakes.
Ready for Anything
To Win More Prospects, Stop Selling and Start Courting
Treat every potential client as you would someone who you hope will give you a second date.