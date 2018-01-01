Jason Wolfe is the founder and CEO of Giftcards.com. He created MyCoupons.com in 1995, the first online coupon site. In 1997, he started DirectLeads.com, one of the first online lead generation networks. In 2003, he introduced KeywordMax.com, which became one of the world leaders in keyword bid management. In 2004, his company created and patented the Cross Publication and Network model.
Mobile Payments
4 Things Businesses and Consumers Need Before They Adopt Mobile Payments
Mobile payments systems promise to be convenient but security is the first concern of people on both sides of a transaction.
Local Marketing
Gift Cards Are an Untapped Opportunity for Local Businesses
The huge majority of retailers own just one store but consumers have few options for local gift cards. There is a big unmet demand.