Javier Brugues

Guest Writer
VP of Business Development, North America at intive

Javier Brugues is one of the seven founding partners of the Munich-based software company intive-FDV and is the VP of business development, North America. Educated as a computer engineer at the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), he holds a postgraduate degree in Small and Medium Business Management from the IAE Business School. Brugues was involved in different management roles within the company (CFO and CEO) before assuming his current position.

More From Javier Brugues

Why 'Hacking' Your Way Into the U.S. Market Via Latin America Makes Sense for Your European Startup
Global Business

Why 'Hacking' Your Way Into the U.S. Market Via Latin America Makes Sense for Your European Startup

It can be tough to break into the U.S., especially with the current political climate. Latin America may provide a back door for Europe's entrepreneurs.
6 min read
Why We Gave Up a Star Employee to a Top Customer, and Why You Should, Too
Customer Experience

Why We Gave Up a Star Employee to a Top Customer, and Why You Should, Too

Nope, we weren't crazy to let our COO fly the coop, given how 'customer experience' is emerging as a key business differentiator.
8 min read
