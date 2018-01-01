Guest Writer

VP of Business Development, North America at intive

Javier Brugues is one of the seven founding partners of the Munich-based software company intive-FDV and is the VP of business development, North America. Educated as a computer engineer at the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), he holds a postgraduate degree in Small and Medium Business Management from the IAE Business School. Brugues was involved in different management roles within the company (CFO and CEO) before assuming his current position.