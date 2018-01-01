Jay Conrad and Jeannie Levinson

Jay Conrad Levinson is the author of Guerrilla Marketing and chairman of Guerrilla Marketing International. Jeannie Levinson is the president of Guerrilla Marketing International and is a founder of the Guerrilla Marketing Association. They are the co-authors of The Best of Guerrilla Marketing -- Guerrilla Marketing Remix from Entrepreneur Press and are based in Florida.

More From Jay Conrad and Jeannie Levinson

The Five Broad Strokes of Marketing
Marketing

The Five Broad Strokes of Marketing

Master these five ideas, and you will be well on your way to becoming a master marketer.
5 min read
How to Make Your Marketing Work Together
Marketing

How to Make Your Marketing Work Together

Launching a PR campaign, building a website, buying an ad: These actions won't automatically bring in the business, but what will is combining your marketing efforts.
4 min read
