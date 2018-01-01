Jay Deutsch

Jay Deutsch

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur- cofounder and CEO, BDA Inc.

Jay Deutsch is co-founder and CEO of Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, Inc., a Woodinville, Wash.-based branded merchandise agency. He established the BDA Cares Foundation and has engaged the company's more than 500 employees in volunteer work, which has been a focus for the company for the past 30 years.

How to Run a Socially Responsible Business That's Not Phony
Growth Strategies

Doing good just for the sake of saying you are won't help you run a more socially responsible business. Here are three key considerations.
3 min read
How One Entrepreneur Overcame Unthinkable Tragedy
Project Grow

It's how you pick up the pieces in the worst of times that reveal your company's true colors.
5 min read
