Jay Deutsch is co-founder and CEO of Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, Inc., a Woodinville, Wash.-based branded merchandise agency. He established the BDA Cares Foundation and has engaged the company's more than 500 employees in volunteer work, which has been a focus for the company for the past 30 years.
Growth Strategies
How to Run a Socially Responsible Business That's Not Phony
Doing good just for the sake of saying you are won't help you run a more socially responsible business. Here are three key considerations.
Project Grow
How One Entrepreneur Overcame Unthinkable Tragedy
It's how you pick up the pieces in the worst of times that reveal your company's true colors.