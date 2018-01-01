Jay Glauser

Business Ideas
To See If Your Idea Can Be a Success, Focus on N.E.R.C.M.
Entrepreneurs should consider these five factors when deciding if they should pull the trigger on their business idea.
Want to Be a Successful Entrepreneur? Do What You Know.
Going into an industry unfamiliar to you could be detrimental.
Without Purpose, Your Business Will Not Succeed
Launching a startup because of money is not a strong enough motivator to get you through all of the challenges.