Jay Turo

Guest Writer
CEO of Growthink

Jay Turo is CEO of Growthink, a Los Angeles-based consulting firm that has helped more than 500,000 entrepreneurs and business owners develop business plans, raise funding and grow their businesses. His column appears on the Growthink blog on Mondays.

More From Jay Turo

Want to Start an Investment Company? Go it Alone First.

Our expert explains that experience is paramount to building a solid investing track record
Letting Investors Know About Your New Venture
Ask Entrepreneur

Our expert explains how to publicly reach out to investors within the parameters of the JOBS Act.
How to Place Your Bets When Making Risky Business Decisions
Growth Strategies

Your whole business could be on the line with a single decision. Here are three steps to make the decision-making process less daunting.
3 min read
Why Now Is the Time to Seek Startup Funding
Finance

Never before have there been so many places for those seeking and those providing capital to connect.
2 min read
How to Choose The Right Investment Banker to Sell Your Business
Finance

Trusting someone to sell your business is no small matter. Here are three ways to make sure you're hiring the best person for the job.
3 min read
How Being Both the Chief Executive and Chief Shareholder Doesn't Always Mix
Growth Strategies

Usually, it is best to be the boss and biggest shareholder. But there are three ways it could hurt your business.
3 min read
The Best Place to Put Your Money? Other People's Businesses. Really.
Finance

Be smarter about how you're investing your money with this approach you might be overlooking.
4 min read
Did Raising Money Just Get Easier? Depends Who You Are
Finance

The Security and Exchange Commission's recent lifting of a ban prohibiting entrepreneurs from being public about raising money may have changed the funding game for some. Here's how.
4 min read
