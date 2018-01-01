Jay Turo is CEO of Growthink, a Los Angeles-based consulting firm that has helped more than 500,000 entrepreneurs and business owners develop business plans, raise funding and grow their businesses. His column appears on the Growthink blog on Mondays.
Want to Start an Investment Company? Go it Alone First.
Our expert explains that experience is paramount to building a solid investing track record
Ask Entrepreneur
Letting Investors Know About Your New Venture
Our expert explains how to publicly reach out to investors within the parameters of the JOBS Act.
Growth Strategies
How to Place Your Bets When Making Risky Business Decisions
Your whole business could be on the line with a single decision. Here are three steps to make the decision-making process less daunting.
Finance
Why Now Is the Time to Seek Startup Funding
Never before have there been so many places for those seeking and those providing capital to connect.
Finance
How to Choose The Right Investment Banker to Sell Your Business
Trusting someone to sell your business is no small matter. Here are three ways to make sure you're hiring the best person for the job.
Growth Strategies
How Being Both the Chief Executive and Chief Shareholder Doesn't Always Mix
Usually, it is best to be the boss and biggest shareholder. But there are three ways it could hurt your business.
Finance
The Best Place to Put Your Money? Other People's Businesses. Really.
Be smarter about how you're investing your money with this approach you might be overlooking.
Finance
Did Raising Money Just Get Easier? Depends Who You Are
The Security and Exchange Commission's recent lifting of a ban prohibiting entrepreneurs from being public about raising money may have changed the funding game for some. Here's how.