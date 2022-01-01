Jeff Antaya

Signing out of account, Standby...
Latest
7 Ways to Boost Client Retention and Prepare for Inflation
With inflation up, customers are looking to trim expenses. Here's how to make sure your contract survives.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Josh Steimle
Speaker, writer and entrepreneur
-
Peter Daisyme
Co-founder of Hostt
-
Michael Fenech
Start-up advisor and e-Commerce expert
-
Steve Taplin
CEO of Sonatafy Technology
-
Jessica Wong
Founder & CEO of Valux Digital
-
Dasha Kroshkina
CEO & Founder of StudyFree
-
Erika Lance
Chief HR Officer
-
Matt Giffune
Co-founder at Occupier