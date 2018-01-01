Jeff Boss

Jeff Boss

Guest Writer
Leadership Team Coach, Author, Speaker

Jeff Boss is the author of two books, team leadership coach and former 13-year Navy SEAL where his top awards included four Bronze Stars with valor and two Purple Hearts. Visit him online at www.jeff-boss.com

Accountability

This 'A' Word Can Make Or Break Your Team

Accountability isn't a hindrance. It's a superpower.
5 min read
Managing Teams

3 Outside-the-Box Strategies to Keep Your Talent Development Plan Relevant

Putting people in a room doesn't make them a team, and calling one the manager doesn't make them the single accepted leader.
4 min read
Company Culture

Unsure Where to Begin Improving Your Company? Start With Candor.

Rather than wishing the game known as office politics didn't exist, change the game altogether.
4 min read
Employee Retention

Leaders Only Need to Do This to Retain Top Talent

Successful teams are comprised of like-minded people who trust each other and believe in their mission.
5 min read
Leadership

You Can Learn a Lot About Leadership From People Much Younger Than You Would Think

Children too young to be inhibited by hierarchy spontaneously offer refreshing insights into the grown-ups they observe.
4 min read
Managing Teams

That All-Star Startup Team Might Be Killing the Company

Teams of sincere amateurs who work well together are a better bet than teams of highly skilled experts too inhibited by ego to cooperate.
4 min read
Resilience

3 Ways to Build Entrepreneurial Resilience for the Next 'Wave' of Challenges

When the problem is what you didn't do, the solution begins with figuring out what to do next.
5 min read
Leadership Qualities

How to Build the Right Mindset for Startup Success

When clarity, consistency and execution become your signal characteristics, getting what you want becomes automatic.
5 min read
Leadership

How Do You Keep Track of Who's Working? Bill Gate Memorized License Plates.

Destructive leadership behaviors are also valuable learning opportunities.
4 min read
Leadership

Leadership and Teamwork Are How You Avoid Getting Uber'd

It wasn't long ago everybody wanted to be the Uber of their industry. Not any more.
4 min read
Entrepreneurship

4 Practices of Entrepreneurs Who Win

The difference between winning and losing lies in what you choose to do with what's left after you lose.
5 min read
Success

The 3 Moments That Give Hardship Meaning

Success makes life easy but there is no easy path to success.
5 min read
Entrepreneurship

3 Principles of Success Every Entrepreneur Needs to Adopt

The courage to leap into entrepreneurship is a waste without the resolves to see the journey through.
5 min read
Habits

Who Needs Goals When You Can Develop New, Good Habits

Putting forth an all-out effort towards achieving one large goal can be overwhelming. Do this instead.
4 min read
Books

Here's a Book Every Entrepreneur Needs to Read

Before you do anything for the first time, read a book by somebody who has done it a lot of times.
4 min read
