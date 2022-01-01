Signing out of account, Standby...
Jeff Chow
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
SVP of Product
Jeff Chow is the SVP of Product at InVision. Chow helps create inclusive real-time collaborative tools used by product teams and stakeholders, including some Fortune 100 companies, to build great digital experiences.
Follow Jeff Chow on Social
Latest
Why Inclusive Collaboration Is the Answer to a Company's Most Existential Threats
Companies can make real progress addressing deep-seated DEI issues by consciously building inclusive collaboration into the entire business.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Christopher Tompkins
CEO of The Go! Agency
-
-
Bill Packer
COO of AFR
-
Trevor Hubbard
Global CEO of Butchershop® Global
-
Chris D. Bentley
Award Winning Dallas Real Estate Broker
-
Jeff Cheatham
Contributing Writer
-
Nate Nead
Managing Director at InvestNet
-
Dylan Ogline
Founder of Ogline Digital