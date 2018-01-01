Jeff Cox

Jeff Cox is a finance editor with CNBC.com where he covers all aspects of the markets and monitors coverage of the financial markets and Wall Street. His stories are routinely among the most-read items on the site each day as he interviews some of the smartest and most well-respected analysts and advisors in the financial world.

U.S. Created 38,000 Jobs in May Vs. 162,000 Expected
'There's one word for it, which is just shocking,' said Dan North, chief economist at Euler Hermes North America. 'Unfortunately it does look like a trend. It's not great news.'
Good News: Private Sector Hiring Jumps in November
The latest ADP employment report shows the private sector added 215,000 new jobs in November, more than the 173,000 jobs economists were expecting.
7 Consequences of the Potential Debt Default
What will happen if the U.S. defaults on its debt obligations? Here are 7 possible outcomes -- and they don't look good.
