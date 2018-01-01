Jeff Cruttenden

Jeff Cruttenden

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of SAY
Jeffrey Cruttenden is the co-founder of SAY, a technology platform for open communication between companies and their owners. SAY is transforming stock ownership by connecting shareholders and empowering them to access their full ownership rights. The idea was born at his first company, Acorns.

More From Jeff Cruttenden

For the Price of One Share of Stock, You Could Influence a Billion-Dollar Company
Shareholders

For the Price of One Share of Stock, You Could Influence a Billion-Dollar Company

Individual shareholders can drive big changes when they are actively involved in corporate governance.
8 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.