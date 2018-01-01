Jeff Dyer and Nathan Furr

Guest Writer
Co-author of “The Innovator’s Method''

Jeff Dyer is co-author of “The Innovator’s Method: Bringing the Lean Startup into Your Organization” with Nathan Furr. Dyer, co-author of “The Innovator’s DNA” (with Clayton Christensen and Hal Gregersen) is the Horace Beesley professor of strategy at Brigham Young University as well as professor of strategy at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, while Furr serves as professor of innovation and entrepreneurship at BYU. For more tools and resources, please visit http://learn.theinnovatorsmethod.com/.

More From Jeff Dyer and Nathan Furr

The 4 Traps of Internal Innovation
Innovation

The 4 Traps of Internal Innovation

Creating new or disruptive businesses inside a corporation is harder than you think.
5 min read
How Customer Feedback Can Stymie Innovation
Innovation

How Customer Feedback Can Stymie Innovation

Empathetically observing customers use your product to solve their problem yields far better innovative ideas than simply asking for suggestions.
4 min read
