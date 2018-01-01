Jeff Fernandez is the co-founder & CEO of Grovo, a cloud-based training platform that teaches professional skills through a proprietary micro-learning methodology. At Grovo, Jeff leads the team to focus on their mission to solve the digital skills gap – brought about by the rapid influx of technology and cloud tools – in today’s workforce. Organizations in 190 countries, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies, use Grovo to train their teams, using Grovo’s more than 4,500 video lessons and assessments covering 130 Internet tools, cloud services, and professional topics.
Managing Employees
Without Management Standards Your Company Doesn't Know What It's Doing
Businesses need a concrete set of expectations to which every manager is held accountable.
Team-Building
What Football Teaches About Building High-Performance Teams
In both football and business, you win when every member of the team is performing in sync.
Managing Employees
5 Rules for Promoting Managers at a Fast-Growing Startup
The move from team member to management is both a thrill and a shock. Sensible steps to ease the transition make success more likely for everybody.
Skills
How the 'Digital Skills Gap' Bleeds $1.3 Trillion a Year From US Businesses
Many American workers, young and old, admit they often are not proficient with technology. Employers seem slower to grasp the problem.