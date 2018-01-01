Jeff Giesea

Jeff Giesea

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur and Executive Coach
Jeff Giesea is an entrepreneur and executive coach based in Washington, D.C.

More From Jeff Giesea

When Setbacks Happen, Ask This Question
Setbacks

When Setbacks Happen, Ask This Question

Asking this question forces you to accept whatever has happened and to shift your mentality towards harnessing it in a constructive manner.
4 min read
4 Messaging Techniques to Help Defuse Workplace Drama
Communication Strategies

4 Messaging Techniques to Help Defuse Workplace Drama

Here are a few phrases you can use to help in those challenging moments that could escalate into conflict.
5 min read
This Strategy Will Make Negotiations Less Painful
Negotiating

This Strategy Will Make Negotiations Less Painful

From making job offers to closing deals, building a business can feel like a never-ending sequence of negotiations. But it doesn't need to be an awful experience.
4 min read
Here Is How You Should Upgrade Your Professional Image
Business Attire

Here Is How You Should Upgrade Your Professional Image

If you want to be taken seriously, you need to be deliberate about your business style.
5 min read
