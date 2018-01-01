Jeff Giesea

Setbacks
When Setbacks Happen, Ask This Question
Asking this question forces you to accept whatever has happened and to shift your mentality towards harnessing it in a constructive manner.
Communication Strategies
4 Messaging Techniques to Help Defuse Workplace Drama
Here are a few phrases you can use to help in those challenging moments that could escalate into conflict.
Negotiating
This Strategy Will Make Negotiations Less Painful
From making job offers to closing deals, building a business can feel like a never-ending sequence of negotiations. But it doesn't need to be an awful experience.
Business Attire
Here Is How You Should Upgrade Your Professional Image
If you want to be taken seriously, you need to be deliberate about your business style.