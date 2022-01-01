Jeff Jani

Jeff Jani

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of AuthenticID, Inc.

Jeff Jani is a creative innovator and business strategist who has developed creative concepts and patented technologies into viable business enterprises on a worldwide scale.

https://www.authenticid.com/

Follow Jeff Jani on Social

LinkedIn

Latest

Technology

How Fraudsters Steal Your Data in the Digital Age

Companies and individuals need to take steps to protect themselves from fraud.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like