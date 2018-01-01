Jeff Johnson

Guest Writer
Jeff Johnson is a managing director at Blackford Capital, with more than 23 years of experience in investment banking and private equity. Prior to joining Blackford, he served as a managing director and founding principal of Gilbert Global Equity Partners, a private equity firm in New York City.

Why Family-Business Entrepreneurs Should Embrace Private Equity Funding
Private Equity

Trump's tax plan means it's wise to get better-acquainted with how to identify the right private equity investors and maximize relationships with them.
