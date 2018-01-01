Jeff Sass

Jeff Sass

Guest Writer
CMO, Club Domains

With nearly 20 years of experience in the internet and mobile spaces, Jeff Sass is the CMO of CLUB Domains LLC. The company operates the top-level domain .CLUB, available for clubs, associations, teams, loyalty programs, fan clubs and anyone needing a memorable, descriptive domain name.

As a self-proclaimed gadget geek, early adopter and experienced entertainment and technology executive, Sass writes about marketing, domains, mobile, social, startups and digital media/content creation. He is an avid social media enthusiast who creates podcasts, writes for several blogs and serves on the board of the Domain Name Association. 

More From Jeff Sass

What Traveling as a Vegan Has Taught Me About Business Negotiation
vegan

What Traveling as a Vegan Has Taught Me About Business Negotiation

Negotiating for a vegan meal is like a business deal: You're aiming to get what you want without looking like an ass.
6 min read
