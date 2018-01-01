Jeff Sinelli

Guest Writer
CEO and Chief Vibe Officer
Jeff Sinelli is the founder of Which Wich in Dallas that now has locations in 38 states and eight countries. The sandwich chain is known for its customizable sandwiches, creative ordering system and personalized sandwich bag.  

With 500 Locations, the Founder of Which Wich Shares How Taking a Leap of Faith Helped Him Find Success
With 500 Locations, the Founder of Which Wich Shares How Taking a Leap of Faith Helped Him Find Success

Jeff Sinelli opens up about how hustle, risk and luck helped him start his franchise business.
3 min read
Questions to Ask Before Saying, 'Honey, I Think We're Ready to Franchise'
Questions to Ask Before Saying, 'Honey, I Think We're Ready to Franchise'

Want to take it to the next level? This gut check will let you know if you should proceed, or continue working on your business.
4 min read
Smiling Is Contagious. Customers (and Your Business) Thrive on It.
Smiling Is Contagious. Customers (and Your Business) Thrive on It.

This simple act helps creates a jovial base of clients who will continue using a service and feeling good about it.
4 min read
