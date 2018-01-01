Guest Writer

Co-founder and CEO of Smule

Jeff Smith is the co-founder and CEO of Smule and an assistant consulting professor at Stanford's Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics (CCRMA). Prior to Smule, Smith built an electronic publishing business acquired by Novell/WordPerfect, created an email-security company he took public on the NASDAQ, and co-founded a media streaming business acquired by Google. He earned a BS in Computer Science, a PhD in Computer Music from Stanford University and has co-authored 27 patents.