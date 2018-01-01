Jeff Smith

Jeff Smith is the co-founder and CEO of Smule and an assistant consulting professor at Stanford's Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics (CCRMA). Prior to Smule, Smith built an electronic publishing business acquired by Novell/WordPerfect, created an email-security company he took public on the NASDAQ, and co-founded a media streaming business acquired by Google. He earned a BS in Computer Science, a PhD in Computer Music from Stanford University and has co-authored 27 patents.

Mothers, Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Entrepreneurs
Founders work harder for less money than is otherwise legal, with a lottery-ticket chance of success. Why would parents wish that on their children?
