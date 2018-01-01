Jeff Wuorio is a veteran freelance writer and author based in southern Maine. He writes about small-business management, marketing and technology issues.
Project Grow
How Kids Can Help You Run a More Innovative Business
The Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship doesn't just educate young people about business -- it gives companies a fresh perspective on their own innovation.
Growth Strategies
How to Take Advantage of an Economic Upswing
Business owners have become experts at dealing with a down economy. But how do you take advantage of the growing economy to put your business ahead of the curve?
Entrepreneurs
Veterans Tackle the Challenges of Entrepreneurship
New programs help veterans harness their unique skills -- including determination, creative problem-solving and risk tolerance -- to overcome the challenges of starting a business.
Growth Strategies
What Does the 'Creativity Crisis' Mean for Innovation?
Newsweek reported that our country is facing a creativity crisis. What does it mean for the future of entrepreneurship in America and what can we do about it now?
Starting a Business
Startups Take on the Business of Education
A growing number of companies are trying to solve problems facing the education industry -- and they're coming up against a unique set of challenges.
Starting a Business
The Other Startup Generation
They've accumulated a wealth of experience and resources compared to Gen Yers -- but can boomers afford to take entrepreneurial risks?
Finance
How to Make Debt Work for Your Business
Used wisely, debt can be a good addition to your books.
Starting a Business
Outsourced ... to America?
Rural outsourcing is emerging as a trend for big businesses in America -- but is it something small business can tap into?
Starting a Business
How to Name -- or Re-Name -- Your Business
A seven-point primer for creating compelling business names and avoiding major mistakes
Growth Strategies
Bringing a Business Back to Life
How a century-old American business bounced back from the brink of closure.
Starting a Business
The Older Entrepreneur's Guide to Success
4 tips to help you start a business later in life
Marketing
Ramp Up Marketing in a Downturn
5 ways to save money and still get your message heard.
Growth Strategies
