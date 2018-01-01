Jeff Wuorio

Jeff Wuorio is a veteran freelance writer and author based in southern Maine. He writes about small-business management, marketing and technology issues.

How Kids Can Help You Run a More Innovative Business
Project Grow

The Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship doesn't just educate young people about business -- it gives companies a fresh perspective on their own innovation.
4 min read
How to Take Advantage of an Economic Upswing
Growth Strategies

Business owners have become experts at dealing with a down economy. But how do you take advantage of the growing economy to put your business ahead of the curve?
4 min read
Veterans Tackle the Challenges of Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurs

New programs help veterans harness their unique skills -- including determination, creative problem-solving and risk tolerance -- to overcome the challenges of starting a business.
5 min read
What Does the 'Creativity Crisis' Mean for Innovation?
Growth Strategies

Newsweek reported that our country is facing a creativity crisis. What does it mean for the future of entrepreneurship in America and what can we do about it now?
5 min read
Startups Take on the Business of Education
Starting a Business

A growing number of companies are trying to solve problems facing the education industry -- and they're coming up against a unique set of challenges.
5 min read
The Other Startup Generation
Starting a Business

They've accumulated a wealth of experience and resources compared to Gen Yers -- but can boomers afford to take entrepreneurial risks?
5 min read
How to Make Debt Work for Your Business
Finance

Used wisely, debt can be a good addition to your books.
5 min read
Outsourced ... to America?
Starting a Business

Rural outsourcing is emerging as a trend for big businesses in America -- but is it something small business can tap into?
5 min read
How to Name -- or Re-Name -- Your Business
Starting a Business

A seven-point primer for creating compelling business names and avoiding major mistakes
5 min read
Bringing a Business Back to Life
Growth Strategies

How a century-old American business bounced back from the brink of closure.
5 min read
The Older Entrepreneur's Guide to Success
Starting a Business

4 tips to help you start a business later in life
4 min read
Ramp Up Marketing in a Downturn
Marketing

5 ways to save money and still get your message heard.
7 min read
Ramp Up Marketing in a Downturn
Growth Strategies

5 ways to save money and still get your message heard.
7 min read
