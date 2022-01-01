Signing out of account, Standby...
Jehan Luth
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO & Founder of Banyan
Jehan Luth is the founder of Banyan, a fintech infrastructure company whose mission is to harness the power of item-level receipt data to empower merchants, financial institutions and consumers.
Follow Jehan Luth on Social
Latest
How the 'Rule of Thirds' Can Fuel Work-Life Balance
Breaking your day into three broad categories can harmoniously integrate passion and purpose.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Entrepreneur Deals
Entrepreneur Deals
-
Daniel Todd
Founder and CEO of Influence Mobile
-
Ben Angel
Entrepreneur Network Contributor
-
Louis Têtu
CEO and Chairman of Coveo
-
Chris McChesney
Global Practice Leader, Execution
-
Anthony D. Anselmo
Founder of Brick x Brick
-