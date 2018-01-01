Jen Cohen Crompton

Jen Cohen Crompton

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur-in-Residence at The Neat Company

Jen Cohen Crompton, entrepreneur-in-residence at The Neat Company, has extensive experience with small businesses, including founding her own business, Something Creative, in 2008. Since joining The Neat Company, Crompton has worked as an ambassador to small-business owners and managers by offering thought-provoking insights into how they can work smarter.

More From Jen Cohen Crompton

The Freelancer's Approach to Managing Expenses and Getting Paid
Freelancers

The Freelancer's Approach to Managing Expenses and Getting Paid

Being in business for yourself is liberating, if you have the right tools for tracking your expenses and invoices.
4 min read
How Tech and Data are Transforming Small Businesses (Infographic)
Technology

How Tech and Data are Transforming Small Businesses (Infographic)

Ever more powerful and affordable tech empowers small businesses to compete with anyone.
1 min read
3 Benefits of Cloud-Based Accounting Tools for Small-Business Owners
Technology

3 Benefits of Cloud-Based Accounting Tools for Small-Business Owners

You didn't become an entrepreneur to spend time buried in paperwork. Use the newest accounting technology tools to make sure that doesn't happen.
3 min read
5 Data Management Challenges Facing Small Business Owners
Big Data

5 Data Management Challenges Facing Small Business Owners

Small business owners must now where an additional hat - the data scientist hat.
6 min read
3 Small-Business Tax-Time Worries and How to Eliminate Them
Taxes

3 Small-Business Tax-Time Worries and How to Eliminate Them

'I'm not 100 percent sure that all my data has been entered correctly': Uh-oh.
4 min read
You Have No Excuse for Disorganization When You Can Be Using These Apps
Apps

You Have No Excuse for Disorganization When You Can Be Using These Apps

Readily available technology allows small businesses to stay organized, in communication and keep their financial house in order.
4 min read
7 Ways the Cloud Can Help Your Business Save Money (Infographic)
Finance

7 Ways the Cloud Can Help Your Business Save Money (Infographic)

It's be time to assess your spending and look beyond the books to identify inefficiencies and places your business could be losing money.
1 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.