Jen Hansard

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and CEO, Simple Green Smoothies

About Jen Hansard

Jen Hansard is the co-founder and CEO of Simple Green Smoothies, a mindful-eating brand that empowers millions of people to live a healthier lifestyle by integrating smoothies into their diet. She is also the author of Simple Green Smoothies and Simple Green Meals and a speaker. She has been featured in the Wall Street Journal; O; The Oprah Magazine (print); Family Circle; Parade; and on the The Doctors TV show.

