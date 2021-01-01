Signing out of account, Standby...
Jenna Meyerson
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Global services manager at Innovative Employee Solutions (IES)
Jenna Meyerson is the global-services manager at Innovative Employee Solutions (IES), a leading global employer of record in more than 150 countries that specializes in payrolling and contractor-management services for today’s contingent workforce.
Follow Jenna Meyerson on Social
Latest
Considering Global Expansion? Now Might Be Your Best Opportunity.
With global business creation exploding, now could be the perfect time to onboard talented contingent workers.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Kobi Ben Meir
CMO of Fintegra | Marketing Innovator | Author
-
Roman Kumar Vyas
CEO & Founder @ Refocus, VP of Marketing @ Coding Invaders
-
Todd Hirsch
VP and Chief Economist
-
Emily Washcovick
Senior Field Marketing Manager and Small Business Expert
-
Entrepreneur Deals
Entrepreneur Deals
-
Luis Cortes
Realtor® | Investor | Serial Entrepreneur | thehustlemademedoit.com
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Billy Williams
Copywriting Strategist & Marketing Consultant