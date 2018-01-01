Guest Writer

Graphic Designer, Artist and Founder of the Award-Winning Candelita Studio

Jennifer Dopazo is founder of the award-winning Candelita studio, a graphic designer and artist who specializes in brand identity, interaction design and UX/UI Design. Dopazo has taught new business owners to build websites, artists to code, fashion designers to create interactive garments and children make electronic toys with crafts. Recent clients include the The New York Times and Nick.com. Find Jen’s free tips on branding and design and join the 10 Days of Design Inspiration Collective at candelita.is.