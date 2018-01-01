Jeremy Bloom

Jeremy Bloom

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and CEO of Integrate

Jeremy Bloom is the only athlete ever to ski in the Olympics and play in the NFL. He is a co-founder and CEO of Integrate, a marketing software and media services provider. He is a member of the United States Skiing Hall of Fame, a two-time Olympian and 11-time World Cup gold medalist, as well as a former football player for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is the author of Fueled by Failure: Using Detours and Defeats to Power Progress (Entrepreneur Press, 2015), now available on Amazon.com.

More From Jeremy Bloom

The Coolest Technology Athletes Used at the Olympics
Olympics

The Coolest Technology Athletes Used at the Olympics

From airbag vests to a VR training platform, these are the tech companies that caught my eye.
5 min read
How to Prep Your Business Like an Olympian
Olympics

How to Prep Your Business Like an Olympian

Training for the Games is a lot like running a startup.
5 min read
Today Is the Youngest You Will Ever Be -- Learn to Live With Zero Regrets
Regret

Today Is the Youngest You Will Ever Be -- Learn to Live With Zero Regrets

Gain some perspective from the top regrets of senior citizens.
5 min read
8 Ways to Win Over Investors for Your Startup
Pitching Investors

8 Ways to Win Over Investors for Your Startup

Unless you are Elon Musk, raising capital is one of the hardest things you will ever have to do as a founder or CEO.
5 min read
Why Job Titles Don't Always Reflect the Value of Employees
Job Titles

Why Job Titles Don't Always Reflect the Value of Employees

What if our job titles moved in real-time, based on the value we are adding to the business instead?
4 min read
Why This Founder and Investor Says 'I Don't Know, Let Me Get Back to You' Is Often the Best Response You Can Give
Transparency

Why This Founder and Investor Says 'I Don't Know, Let Me Get Back to You' Is Often the Best Response You Can Give

Extreme transparency is a hallmark of good leadership.
4 min read
The Uphill Battle of B2B Marketing: A Success Story
Software

The Uphill Battle of B2B Marketing: A Success Story

Integrate announces its fourth round of venture funding, but founder and CEO says, "This one's not about the money."
4 min read
'Adventure Capitalists' Put Innovative Camping Products to the Test
Entrepreneurs

'Adventure Capitalists' Put Innovative Camping Products to the Test

Outdoor-industry innovators pitch their inventions for venture capital on Adventure Capitalists.
2 min read
Entrepreneurs Pitch Underwater Products for Life-changing Investments
Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs Pitch Underwater Products for Life-changing Investments

Outdoor-industry innovators pitch their inventions for venture capital on Adventure Capitalists.
2 min read
5 Words Olympians Never Say
Rio Olympics 2016

5 Words Olympians Never Say

Listen to Olympians and you'll hear much that is useful in the world of business.
4 min read
9 Habits of Olympic Athletes
Habits

9 Habits of Olympic Athletes

No matter what sport, the world's top athletes have these habits in common.
4 min read
4 Ways to Build a Culture of Trust Culled From My Time in Pro Football
Leadership

4 Ways to Build a Culture of Trust Culled From My Time in Pro Football

When leading a team, you want the kind of trust that encourages individuals to take big risks, aim high when setting goals and enjoy the people they work with.
6 min read
Is Your Ego Limiting Your Ability to Succeed?
Success Strategies

Is Your Ego Limiting Your Ability to Succeed?

When you give up your need to win, everything falls into place and you can focus on what truly matters.
8 min read
Creating a Road Map to Business Success
Starting a Business

Creating a Road Map to Business Success

Plan carefully for business success -- from your first idea to the moment you open your doors.
5 min read
6 Steps for Creating a Strong Company Culture
Leadership

6 Steps for Creating a Strong Company Culture

Follow these tips to create the type of company culture that encourages success and supports all employees.
6 min read

Books by Jeremy Bloom

Fueled by Failure

Fueled by Failure

Buy From
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.