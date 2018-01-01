Jeremy Liew is a managing director at Lightspeed Venture Partners where he invests primarily in the Internet and mobile sectors. He writes about small business, startups and financing on the Lightspeed blog.Follow Lightspeed on Twitter at @lightspeedvp.
Technology
What You Can Learn About Ecommerce From Used Wedding Dresses
An online retailer pitches the sharks on her newly minted designer wedding dress consignment business, but no one bites.
Starting a Business
When Investor Likability Can Make or Break a Deal
Why two grandmothers chose personality over money for the shark's investment in their candy business.
Finance
Shark Tank's Lessons in the Art of Negotiation
The entrepreneur behind a leftover-saving plate attempts to make the sharks bid against each other.
Starting a Business
On Sharks, Scrubbies and Why Money Isn't Everything
In this new series, an investor takes a closer look at a deal for a promising scrubbing sponge business on the hit business television show.