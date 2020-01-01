About Jeremy Moser
Jeremy is the Co-Founder at uSERP, a digital brand building agency. He's also the Chief Marketing Officer at Wordable, which he acquired in 2020. On the side, he consults and coaches the team at Codeless, a content strategy company. He has a passion for SaaS and marketing, and loves the outdoors.
