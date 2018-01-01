Jesse Damiani

Guest Writer

CEO of Galatea & Editor-at-Large of VRScout

Jesse Damiani is editor-at-large of VRScout and CEO of Galatea, a screenwriting & project management tool for AR & VR. His work has appeared in Billboard, Quartz, & others. He was listed as a top global VR influencer in 2017 by Onalytica & was interviewed for the AP guide to immersive journalism.