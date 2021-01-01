About Jessica Billingsley
Billingsley serves as Akerna’s CEO. In June 2019 she became the first CEO of a cannabis ancillary company to be listed on Nasdaq. She co-founded MJ Freeway in 2010, where she served as President until April 2018, and later as the CEO until MJ Freeway was acquired by MTech to form Akerna.
More From Jessica Billingsley
Women Entrepreneurs
Women in Tech: How Do We Stop the Drop
The numbers of women working in technology are low, with more dropping out each year. How can business entrepreneurs help reverse the trend?