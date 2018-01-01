Jessica Gilmartin

Jessica Gilmartin

Guest Writer
COO of Piazza
Jessica Gilmartin is COO of social learning and recruiting platform Piazza, which connects more than 100 of the world's hottest technical employers with more than a million of the world's top college students hailing from all major academic institutions, including all 50 of the top 50 science, technology, engineering and math programs in the U.S. Gilmartin is a former investment banker for Lehman Brothers in London and New York and an accomplished entrepreneur. She created and sold Fraiche Yogurt, a chain of gourmet yogurt stores, before becoming a lead product marketing at Wildfire, a social-media-marketing startup acquired by Google.

More From Jessica Gilmartin

6 Ways to Prevent Your Talented New Hire From Getting Poached
Hiring

6 Ways to Prevent Your Talented New Hire From Getting Poached

Reneged offers are on the rise for some who have barely even started a job. Here's what you can do to minimize the odds of that happening to you.
4 min read
