Jheal Shah

CEO & Founder, The Stylease

Jheal has done her BSc (Hons) in Biology from University of Warwick, UK; AAS in Fashion Marketing from Parsons the New School for Design, New York, USA; International Business from Harvard Business School (summer course), Boston, USA and Executive Education from IIM, Ahmedabad, India.

She has also had the opportunity of working with Tommy Hilfiger, Vera Wang, Armani Exchange, Bank of America and Times of India and therefore brings forth tremendous work experience from several sectors, prior to successfully launching The Stylease. She is responsible for branding, strategy, business development, finance and marketing amongst other things.

#5 Reasons Why Rental Fashion Industry will Grow in India
High-end designer outfits are so expensive that people are choosing to buy them less with time
