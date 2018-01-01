Jim Alampi

Managing Employees
Don't Let Employees Park Their Brains at the Door
Managers should regularly solicit and welcome recommendations, suggestions and input about company processes.
Goals
Stop Thinking Long Term. Execute Strategy 90 Days at a Time.
Taking on bite-size goals makes it more likely that leaders -- and employees -- will remember them.
Management
Where People Belong on a Company's Balance Sheet
Finding and retaining talent is one of the biggest challenges for CEOs. Entrepreneurs need to take the hiring process seriously.
Ready for Anything
Great CEOs Deal With 'Elephants' First
It's easier and more pleasant to deal only with the positive, fun stuff. But leaders should tackle the tough problems and critical conflicts.
Managing Employees
How a Warm Body Sometimes Can Be Worse Than Nobody at All
A business owner knows that an employee isn't successful at a job but isn't doing anything about it. What's the right way to proceed?
Leadership Qualities
No C Players in Leadership Positions, Please
Great CEOs will critically assess their managers to detect those not performing at the highest level.
Change
Faster Growth Equals Greater Complexity. Are Your Employees Ready for Change?
Staffers open to a business evolving can help the organization better position itself for expansion.
Growth Strategies
Don't Just Grow for Growth's Sake. Have a Plan.
Your company shouldn't stand still, but it shouldn't sprint either.
Hiring
How to Avoid Hiring Duds
While executives act like they have their hands on the pulse, often they miss the mark when it comes to hiring. Here are a few ways to make sure you land rock-stars and not complete duds.