Jim Kwik

Jim Kwik (his real name) is a widely recognized world expert in memory improvement, brain optimization, and accelerated learning. After a childhood brain injury left him with learning challenges, Kwik created strategies to dramatically enhance his mental performance. He has since dedicated his life to helping others unleash their brains’ true potential. For more than 30 years, he has served as the brain coach to a who’s who of Hollywood elite, professional athletes, political leaders, and business magnates, with corporate clients that include Google, Virgin, Nike, Zappos, SpaceX, GE, 20th Century Fox, Cleveland Clinic, WordPress, and such institutions as the United Nations, U.S. Air Force, Caltech, Harvard University, and Singularity University.



Through keynote speeches, he reaches in-person live audiences totaling over 200,000 every year; his online videos have garnered hundreds of millions of views. Kwik is regularly featured in media, including Forbes, HuffPost, Fast Company, Inc., Good Morning America, Entertainment Tonight, CNBC, and the cover of Entrepreneur magazine. He is the host of the acclaimed Kwik Brain podcast. KwikLearning.com’s online courses are used by students in 195 countries.



Kwik, an advocate for brain health and global education, is also a philanthropist funding projects ranging from Alzheimer’s research to the creation of schools from Guatemala to Kenya, providing health care, clean water, and learning for children in need. His mission: No brain left behind.