SVP of business development at Brainshark, Inc.

Jim Ninivaggi is SVP of strategic partnerships at Brainshark, Inc., a leading provider of sales enablement solutions. He has three decades of experience studying and driving sales productivity, and previously led the sales enablement research practice at research and advisory firm SiriusDecisions.

How Many 'Best' Ways Can There Really Be?
Ready for Anything

How Many 'Best' Ways Can There Really Be?

When everyone is an expert with a YouTube video, it's hard to find truly useful information.
Treating Sales Reps Like the Rest of Your Talent is a Mistake
Ready for Anything

Treating Sales Reps Like the Rest of Your Talent is a Mistake

Cancel the "cookie-cutter" approach to training your sales force and optimize your talent by using these five key steps.
