James Stengel

James Stengel

Guest Writer
Partner, Mass Torts and Product Liability at Orrick
James Stengel represents clients in large, complex and multi-party class action litigation, including significant actions involving the chemical, building products and medical device industries. He also has significant experience representing Chinese companies in litigation in U.S. courts.

More From James Stengel

What Crashing Autonomous Cars Tell Us About the Future of Product Liability
Autonomous Cars

What Crashing Autonomous Cars Tell Us About the Future of Product Liability

Will self-driving cars end up making our roads more dangerous? More importantly, who will be held responsible when the inevitable happens?
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.