Guest Writer

Chairman and Founder of Crown Worldwide

Jim Thompson is chairman and founder of Crown Worldwide, one of the world’s largest privately-owned companies in the field of international logistics with 265 offices in almost 60 countries, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

Now a permanent resident of Hong Kong, Thompson began the company in Japan in 1965 and has grown it from an initial investment of just $1,000 to a business with a turnover of more than $800 million.