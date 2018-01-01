Jimmy Rohampton

Social Media
Spurring Interest Through Engagement: Social Media And STEM
Social media is a powerful tool to improve communication between millennials and STEM professionals.
Client Relationship Management
Eight Client Onboarding Practices You Should Ditch Right Now
Here is a list of eight mistakes you need to avoid as you onboard your clientele.
Leadership Skills
10 CEOs Share Their Best Tips For Effective Workplace Leadership
While certainly there are the so-called "born leaders," scientists tend to agree that leadership can be cultivated and shaped through strategic education, training, and experience.
Customer Service
The How-To: Using Chatbots As A Tool For Customer Service
Are chatbots the future of customer service, or are they a bad idea?
Marketing to Millennials
How Millennials Are Redefining Customer Service
Millennials really do not want to talk to you when they have a complaint or issue about a product or service you sold them.
Marketing to Millennials
6 Tips For Crafting Content That Resonates With Millennials
What do millennials think of your content?
Content Strategy
10 Ways To Create Content That Instantly Establishes Credibility
Make your content pull double-duty for you by keeping these credibility-building tips in mind