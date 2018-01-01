Jimmy Rohampton

Jimmy is a freelance writer, blogger, and business consultant. He helps people master blogging and online marketing at HowToCreateABlog.org. Jimmy has written for The Huffington Post, Engadget and Tech Cocktail to name a few.

Spurring Interest Through Engagement: Social Media And STEM
Social Media

Social media is a powerful tool to improve communication between millennials and STEM professionals.
5 min read
Eight Client Onboarding Practices You Should Ditch Right Now
Client Relationship Management

Here is a list of eight mistakes you need to avoid as you onboard your clientele.
6 min read
10 CEOs Share Their Best Tips For Effective Workplace Leadership
Leadership Skills

While certainly there are the so-called "born leaders," scientists tend to agree that leadership can be cultivated and shaped through strategic education, training, and experience.
7 min read
The How-To: Using Chatbots As A Tool For Customer Service
Customer Service

Are chatbots the future of customer service, or are they a bad idea?
6 min read
How Millennials Are Redefining Customer Service
Marketing to Millennials

Millennials really do not want to talk to you when they have a complaint or issue about a product or service you sold them.
6 min read
6 Tips For Crafting Content That Resonates With Millennials
Marketing to Millennials

What do millennials think of your content?
4 min read
10 Ways To Create Content That Instantly Establishes Credibility
Content Strategy

Make your content pull double-duty for you by keeping these credibility-building tips in mind
5 min read
