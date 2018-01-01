JJ Ramberg

JJ Ramberg

JJ Ramberg is the author of It's Your Business, host of MSNBC's Your Business and founder of GoodSearch.com, a Yahoo-powered search engine that donates to charity with each search.

More From JJ Ramberg

JJ Ramberg: Focus on the 'Why' to Hook Customers, Investors
Starting a Business

JJ Ramberg: Focus on the 'Why' to Hook Customers, Investors

Sure, you need to tell people "what" you do. But they'll be far more interested in "why" you do it, says TV host and entrepreneur JJ Ramberg.
3 min read
Moving Made Cheaper and Greener
Starting a Business

Moving Made Cheaper and Greener

Spencer Brown takes the bite out of moving--the cost and the waste.
3 min read
Building Up Teams--and Communities
Starting a Business

Building Up Teams--and Communities

These entrepreneurs help companies become teams, and they make it easy to give back.
2 min read
Solar Power for All
Growth Strategies

Solar Power for All

These brothers have set big goals, but that's the only way to make big change.
2 min read
Happy Babies, Happy Planet
Starting a Business

Happy Babies, Happy Planet

Bored while her baby slept, this mother created organic, cloth diapers.
2 min read
Star Power
Starting a Business

Star Power

This entrepreneur is enlisting a little help from Hollywood to meet her double bottom line.
3 min read
Helping Artisans Thrive

Helping Artisans Thrive

One entrepreneur turned his desire for cultural preservation into a booming business.
3 min read
Looking Out
Growth Strategies

Looking Out

For Danielson Designs, creating a successful business was just another way to help the community.
3 min read
Natural Instinct

Natural Instinct

Thanks to Mark Laska, the urban jungle is getting a little greener.
3 min read
Trash Talks

Trash Talks

By spurring change, Tom Kemper made himself a nice chunk of it.
2 min read
Sole Saver

Sole Saver

Blake Mycoskie found his inspiration in the needs of others and created a booming shoe business in the process.
3 min read
Friend or Foam

Friend or Foam

For some, starting a business is all about natural beauty.
2 min read
Cause and Effect

Cause and Effect

Lisa Knoppe Reed has a very unique work force. "They feel lucky to have a job, and I feel lucky to work with them," she says.
2 min read
Eco Tripping

Eco Tripping

Bruce Poon Tip has a basic motto for people interested in booking a vacation with his company: "If you want to travel and have all the comforts of home, I suggest you stay at home."
2 min read
It's in the Bag

It's in the Bag

You'll never catch Andy Keller answering "plastic" to the "Paper or plastic?" question at the grocery store. As a matter of fact, you won't hear him answering "paper," either.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.