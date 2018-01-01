JJ Ramberg is the author of It's Your Business, host of MSNBC's Your Business and founder of GoodSearch.com, a Yahoo-powered search engine that donates to charity with each search.
Starting a Business
JJ Ramberg: Focus on the 'Why' to Hook Customers, Investors
Sure, you need to tell people "what" you do. But they'll be far more interested in "why" you do it, says TV host and entrepreneur JJ Ramberg.
Starting a Business
Moving Made Cheaper and Greener
Spencer Brown takes the bite out of moving--the cost and the waste.
Starting a Business
Building Up Teams--and Communities
These entrepreneurs help companies become teams, and they make it easy to give back.
Growth Strategies
Solar Power for All
These brothers have set big goals, but that's the only way to make big change.
Starting a Business
Happy Babies, Happy Planet
Bored while her baby slept, this mother created organic, cloth diapers.
Starting a Business
Star Power
This entrepreneur is enlisting a little help from Hollywood to meet her double bottom line.
Helping Artisans Thrive
One entrepreneur turned his desire for cultural preservation into a booming business.
Growth Strategies
Looking Out
For Danielson Designs, creating a successful business was just another way to help the community.
Natural Instinct
Thanks to Mark Laska, the urban jungle is getting a little greener.
Trash Talks
By spurring change, Tom Kemper made himself a nice chunk of it.
Sole Saver
Blake Mycoskie found his inspiration in the needs of others and created a booming shoe business in the process.
Friend or Foam
For some, starting a business is all about natural beauty.
Cause and Effect
Lisa Knoppe Reed has a very unique work force. "They feel lucky to have a job, and I feel lucky to work with them," she says.
Eco Tripping
Bruce Poon Tip has a basic motto for people interested in booking a vacation with his company: "If you want to travel and have all the comforts of home, I suggest you stay at home."
It's in the Bag
You'll never catch Andy Keller answering "plastic" to the "Paper or plastic?" question at the grocery store. As a matter of fact, you won't hear him answering "paper," either.