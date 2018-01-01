Joan Bunashe and Lindsay Broder

Executive Coaches

Joan Bunashe, The Optimization Coach, is a certified professional coach currently based in Southern California. During her 15 years working in real estate and homebuilding in a broad range of roles, Joan was continuously drawn to helping others grow potential and better their lives on the job. She started her own coaching practice in 2010, and is devoted to helping leaders optimize performance and build thriving teams and cultures.

Lindsay Broder, The Occupreneur® Coach, is an accredited certified coach based in New York. A Wall Street veteran, she specializes in Occupreneur® coaching, strategy and crisis management services for executives, business leaders and organizations striving to improve their businesses or careers.

More From Joan Bunashe and Lindsay Broder

How Leaders Can Best Manage Conflict Within Their Teams
Conflict

How Leaders Can Best Manage Conflict Within Their Teams

Any disconnection or dispute can be turned into an opportunity for team members to understand each other better, as well as increase connection and trust.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.