Management News Editor, The Wall Street Journal
Joann S. Lublin is management news editor for the Wall Street Journal and works with reporters in the U.S. and abroad. She frequently appears at conferences to discuss leadership, executive pay and corporate governance. She created The Journal’s first career advice column in 1993. She shared its Pulitzer Prize in 2003 for stories about corporate scandals. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism with honors from Northwestern University and a master’s degree in communications from Stanford University. 

We Didn't Put a Woman in the White House. But What About Women in the Workplace?
For her new book, 'Earning It,' a WSJ journalist talked to 50-plus female corporate trailblazers about the experiences they had on their way up.
