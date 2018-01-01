Joanne Black is a referral sales expert, interim sales advisor, author and sales speaker.
Referrals
6 Barriers to Referral Success
Implementing a referral process sounds simple in theory, but it's easier said than done. Here are the challenges -- or better put, the excuses -- that can derail your best referral intentions.
Ready for Anything
How to Tell the Difference Between a Hot Lead and a Dud
Always make sure your prospects have an assignment. Without one, they aren't invested in the solution.
Why Your Sales Team Can't Close
How often have you heard the line, 'My salespeople can't close.' Here is how to fix this issue.