Joanne Black

Referral Sales Expert

Joanne Black is a referral sales expert, interim sales advisor, author and sales speaker.

6 Barriers to Referral Success
Referrals

Implementing a referral process sounds simple in theory, but it's easier said than done. Here are the challenges -- or better put, the excuses -- that can derail your best referral intentions.
6 min read
How to Tell the Difference Between a Hot Lead and a Dud
Ready for Anything

Always make sure your prospects have an assignment. Without one, they aren't invested in the solution.
5 min read
Why Your Sales Team Can't Close
Ready for Anything

How often have you heard the line, 'My salespeople can't close.' Here is how to fix this issue.
4 min read
