About Joanne Joynson-Hewlett

Joanne Joynson-Hewlett is the chief executive officer of Pocketmath. Originally from the UK, Joanne has been in Asia for 15 years and worked at four high-growth companies to date, including Pocketmath. Her key skills lie in financial strategy and modelling, legal, management, people growth, mentoring, and fundraising. Joanne’s hobbies include running and swimming. She is a graduate in business from Leeds University and is a qualified certified accountant (ACCA).