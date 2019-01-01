My Queue

Joanne Joynson-Hewlett

Joanne Joynson-Hewlett

CEO, Pocketmath

About Joanne Joynson-Hewlett

Joanne Joynson-Hewlett is the chief executive officer of Pocketmath. Originally from the UK, Joanne has been in Asia for 15 years and worked at four high-growth companies to date, including Pocketmath. Her key skills lie in financial strategy and modelling, legal, management, people growth, mentoring, and fundraising. Joanne’s hobbies include running and swimming. She is a graduate in business from Leeds University and is a qualified certified accountant (ACCA).

More From Joanne Joynson-Hewlett

As Advertisers Flock to Mobile Gaming, Developers are Finding New Ways to Compete
Marketing

As Advertisers Flock to Mobile Gaming, Developers are Finding New Ways to Compete

The ability to identify and retarget users of top-ranking mobile games in more obscure categories and markets could prove lucrative, and ultimately provide new ways for developers to grow and compete
