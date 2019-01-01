About Joanne Joynson-Hewlett
Joanne Joynson-Hewlett is the chief executive officer of Pocketmath. Originally from the UK, Joanne has been in Asia for 15 years and worked at four high-growth companies to date, including Pocketmath. Her key skills lie in financial strategy and modelling, legal, management, people growth, mentoring, and fundraising. Joanne’s hobbies include running and swimming. She is a graduate in business from Leeds University and is a qualified certified accountant (ACCA).
More From Joanne Joynson-Hewlett
Marketing
As Advertisers Flock to Mobile Gaming, Developers are Finding New Ways to Compete
The ability to identify and retarget users of top-ranking mobile games in more obscure categories and markets could prove lucrative, and ultimately provide new ways for developers to grow and compete